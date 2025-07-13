13 Jul. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be held in Moscow on November 17-18, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

The presidency of the SCO will be transferred to Russia from China. This September, China will host the SCO Heads of State Council and the SCO Plus summit in Tianjin.

"We intend to use the results of the upcoming high-level events in Tianjin together with other SCO member states to shape the agenga of the meeting of the SCO Heads of Government Council, which will be held under the chairmanship of Russia in Moscow on November 17-18",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian side is actively implementing the chairmanship program. As part of the preparations for the Heads of Government Council, a Meeting of SCO Ministers "responsible for foreign economic and foreign trade activities" will be held in September.