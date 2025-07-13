Pushkov: USA loses competitiveness

13 Jul. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US trade war with Europe indicates the weakening of the US economy, Alexey Pushkov, Chairman of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy and Media Relations of the Russian Federation, believes.

"The trade war between the US and Europe is still starting. It reflects, first of all, the relative weakening of the US economic power in the 21st century",

Alexey Pushkov said.

The senator characterized Trump's policy as "selfish imperialism", which reflects the loss of competitiveness of the US compared to the major world economies.

Pushkov believes that the US trade war with Europe is based on the inability of Washington to support the EU at its own expense, noting that Trump's position on the redistribution of expenses for NATO also confirms this.

"The US no longer has enough resources to pay for the "unbreakable alliance" with Europe. The Western alliance as such will certainly remain in force for the foreseeable future. But from now on, self comes first for the USA",

Alexey Pushkov said.