14 Jul. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant has been connected to the national power grid after scheduled 60-day maintenance, the plant's press service said.

"The third turbo-generator of the 2nd reactor unit of the Armenian NPP was connected to the Armenian power grid a day ahead of schedule, at 3:58 a.m. on July 13, upon the completion of the 2025 scheduled maintenance," the statement reads.

It was noted that the plant is operating normally.

The Armenian NPP operates using outdated technology and poses a threat to the entire region because of location in a seismic zone.