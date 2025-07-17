Türkiye condemns Israeli strikes on Syria

17 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish parliament condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Syria, calling them a deliberate attempt to derail efforts to restore stability in Syria.

The resolution was presented by Turkish parliamentary Speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

The motion described the attacks as an example of Israel’s disregard for international law.

"These attacks are aimed at destabilizing Syria and the wider region. At this critical point, the international community’s inexplicable silence and ineffectiveness only embolden Israel’s reckless and unlawful behavior," the resolution reads.

Yesterday, Israel launched airstrikes on Damascus. The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in Syria’s Suwayda province, warning they will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

Syrian army deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups killed at least 30 people. The Israeli army claims the operations are meant to protect the Druze minority.