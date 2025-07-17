Beijing signals promotion of cooperation with Moscow and New Delhi

17 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian indicated willingness to revive trilateral cooperation with Russia and India, saying it contributes to global security.

“The cooperation among China, Russia, and India not only aligns with the respective interests of the three countries, but also contributes to regional and global peace, security, stability, and progress,” Lin Jian said.

According to the spokesman, China is willing to maintain communication with Russia and India to advance trilateral cooperation.