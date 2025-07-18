Pyunik advances to 2nd round of Conference League qualification

18 Jul. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The return match of the 1st qualifying round of the Conference League between Pyunik (Armenia) and Tre Fiori (San Marino) took place in Yerevan. The hosts won with a score of 5:0.

The Armenian side's goals were scored by forwards Yusuf Otubanjo (14' penalty, 85') and Marius Noubissi (40' penalty) and a midfielder Alemão de Souza (24'). Another goal was scored by Tre Fiori midfielder Matteo Manfroni in the 85th minute.

Despite loosing the first leg 1:0 in San Marino, Pyunik advanced to the second round of qualification.