Pyunik advances to 2nd round of Conference League qualification

The return match of the 1st qualifying round of the Conference League between Pyunik (Armenia) and Tre Fiori (San Marino) took place in Yerevan. The hosts won with a score of 5:0.

The Armenian side's goals were scored by forwards Yusuf Otubanjo (14' penalty, 85') and Marius Noubissi (40' penalty) and a midfielder Alemão de Souza (24'). Another goal was scored by Tre Fiori midfielder Matteo Manfroni in the 85th minute.

Despite loosing the first leg 1:0 in San Marino, Pyunik advanced to the second round of qualification.

