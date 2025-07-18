EU imposes ban on Russian oil products

18 Jul. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

After two months of negotiations, the EU finalized 18th package of restrictions against Russia prohobiting supplies of oil products based on Russian oil, including automobile and aviation fuel along with fuel oil, Reuters reports, citing sources.

As part of the new restrictions, the price cap for Russian oil will be lowered to $47.6 per barrel. In addition to this, sanctions will be imposed against Nord Stream and Rosneft's oil refinery in India.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, announced that sanctions would affect another 105 tankers that transport oil from Russia at market prices.