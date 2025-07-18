18 Jul. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that the threat of Georgia being involved in a military conflict with Russia has not gone away, since the West continues its efforts through the EU. The Prime Minister stressed that the danger is still great.

"The global war party is doing everything possible to hang the Ukrainian issue on Europe's neck from beginning to end, thus trying to kill two birds with one stone - to destroy both Europe and Russia at the same time",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

From the point of view of geopolitical actors opposing Russia, the need to open a second front in Georgia is still relevant, Kobakhidze said. According to him, this issue is now even more acute for the global war party than before.

Irakli Kobakhidze accused the EU structures and individual bureaucrats of drawing Tbilisi into the conflict. According to the Prime Minister, today the abolition of the visa-free regime is being used against Tbilisi as a way of pressure.