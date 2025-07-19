Israel leaves door open for resumed military action against Iran

19 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel will not hesitate to resume military operations against Iran if it sees the risk of Tehran developing its nuclear program for military purposes, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said.

"Yes, it’s very real," the diplomat said in response to a question whether Israel could restart military fighting.

"If we see Iran attempt to return to this program and that they are resuming it, we will consider this possibility," Simona Halperin said.

She added, however, that "today this prospect seems remote."

"We wrapped up the operation in Iran assuming that Tehran would no longer have nuclear military capabilities. We will not allow the resumption of the nuclear program and the resumption of a large-scale ballistic missile production program," Simona Halperin said.

According to the envoy, the goal of Israeli operation was to eliminate Iran's ability to pose an existential threat to Israel.