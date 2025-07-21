White House concerned by Netanyahu's regional policy - report

21 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

White House officials reportedly believe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be out of control and that his actions could undermine US President Donald Trump’s plans in the Middle East, Axios reported.

According to US officials, there’s “growing skepticism inside the Trump administration” regarding Netanyahu, noting that his policies in the Middle East are too disruptive.

White House officials say, “Every day there is something new” with Netanyahu and the region.

U.S. officials emphasized the growing skepticism within Trump’s team toward the Israeli PM.

Washington remains alarmed over Netanyahu and his regional policies, U.S. officials said.