Russian Interior Minister arrives in Kazakhstan

21 Jul. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived in Ust-Kamenogorsk, a city in eastern Kazakhstan, the website of the Russian Interior Ministry reports.

"The Russian minister will participate in a meeting of the Joint Board of the Ministries of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan",

the press service of the ministry stated.

The agenda of the meeting focuses on the current situation and future prospects for cooperation between the internal affairs agencies of Russia and Kazakhstan in search activities and the fight against the illegal trafficking of synthetic drugs.