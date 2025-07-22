Israel supports US withdrawal from UNESCO

22 Jul. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar spoke in favor of the US decision to leave UNESCO, according to a statement released by the ministry's press service.

"We welcome the US administration's decision to withdraw from UNESCO",

Israeli Foreign Ministry announced.

The ministry stated that this step is necessary in order to promote justice, as well as Israel's right to a fair treatment of this country in the UN system. Saar noted that this right is frequently violated due to the organization's politicization.

The diplomat expressed gratitude to the USA for its "moral support" on the world stage. According to him, the international community is now infected with "anti-Israeli discrimination". Saar warned that without fundamental reforms, the UN risks becoming irrelevant.

Let us remind you that in 2018, both Israel and the US left UNESCO simultaneously. However, under President Joe Biden, the US rejoined the organization in 2023.