Pashinyan to visit Russia on July 24

23 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Russia on July 24 on a two-day working visit, the press service of the Armenian government said.

Pashinyan will participate in an international conference about the protection of nature and environment in Russia’s Altai Republic on July 24-25.

The environmental conference will be held on July 24-26. Russia will be represented by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, his deputies Alexey Overchuk, Marat Khusnullin, Dmitry Grigorenko, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov, and Russia's Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko.