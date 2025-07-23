Monument to Vladimir Vysotsky to be erected in Zheleznovodsk

23 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another point of attraction for tourists will appear in Zheleznovodsk, Stavropol Krai: a monument to the iconic Soviet artist Vladimir Vysotsky will be erected in one of the city parks.

A new “cinematic” landmark will soon appear in Zheleznovodsk, the head of the resort city, Yevgeny Bakulin said.

According to him, the monument will be located in the Stanislav Govorukhin Park, which is currently undergoing a process of improvement. The concept of the park is based on the work of the director.

“Now another iconic element will appear here, a monument to Vladimir Vysotsky,”

– Yevgeny Bakulin said.