What Medinsky say about results of Istanbul talks

24 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of Moscow and Kiev outlined in the draft memoranda, which the parties had exchanged earlier, are quite far apart from each other, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads Moscow’s delegation, said after the talks.

The parties agreed to continue exchanges of prisoners of war and work on humanitarian issues.

Medinsky said that Moscow invited Ukraine to create three working groups on political, military and humanitarian issues to work online. Ukraine agreed to consider the proposal.

Russia and Ukraine also agreed at the talks in Istanbul on a new prisoner exchange with at least 1,200 people from each side.

Moscow also suggested transferring another 3,000 bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev.

Moreover, Russia suggested resuming short humanitarian pauses in fighting, which would last 24 to 48 hours, in order for medical teams to collect the wounded and for commanders to collect the bodies of their troops.

On July 23, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations held the third round of talks in Istanbul, which lasted for about 40 minutes.