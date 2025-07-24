Kazakhstan ready to change entry rules for Turkish citizens

24 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Government of Kazakhstan has amended the rules for the entry and stay of immigrants from Türkiye.

The Kazakh government has published a new draft resolution on its legal acts portal, under which Turkish citizens will be allowed to stay in Kazakhstan visa-free for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Previously, the limit was only 30 days.

“The goal of adopting this draft is to develop closer cooperation with the Republic of Türkiye, to create a favorable investment and tourism climate in the Republic of Kazakhstan, and to boost economic diplomacy,” the document reads.

Since 2018, Kazakh citizens have enjoyed the same 90/180-day rule when visiting Türkiye, Sputnik Kazakhstan recalls.

Moreover, the document also refers to citizens of Iran and India. They may enter and exit Kazakhstan without a visa as long as their stay does not exceed 14 calendar days from the date of entry. A total of 42 calendar days is permitted within each 180-day period.

The draft resolution will be open for public discussion until July 28, 2025.