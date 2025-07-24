РУС ENG

Kazakhstan ready to change entry rules for Turkish citizens

Igor Lepekhin

The Government of Kazakhstan has amended the rules for the entry and stay of immigrants from Türkiye.

The Kazakh government has published a new draft resolution on its legal acts portal, under which Turkish citizens will be allowed to stay in Kazakhstan visa-free for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Previously, the limit was only 30 days.

“The goal of adopting this draft is to develop closer cooperation with the Republic of Türkiye, to create a favorable investment and tourism climate in the Republic of Kazakhstan, and to boost economic diplomacy,” the document reads.

Since 2018, Kazakh citizens have enjoyed the same 90/180-day rule when visiting Türkiye, Sputnik Kazakhstan recalls.

Moreover, the document also refers to citizens of Iran and India. They may enter and exit Kazakhstan without a visa as long as their stay does not exceed 14 calendar days from the date of entry. A total of 42 calendar days is permitted within each 180-day period.

The draft resolution will be open for public discussion until July 28, 2025.

