Europe may be left without LNG from Qatar, media reports

Qatar is ready to stop all LNG supplies to the European Union if the EC leaves climate protection requirements in force: Doha views them as unfavorable conditions for business.

Supplies of liquefied natural gas from Qatar to EU countries may cease completely if the current European requirements related to climate protection remain in force, a letter from Qatar's Minister of State for Energy, CEO of Qatar Energy Saad bin Sharida al-Kaabi, which was obtained by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reads.

It was reportedly sent to the authorities of Belgium, as well as other EU countries. Qatar demands changes to the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). If the document remains in its current form, the letter runs, Qatar and QatarEnergy will turn to alternative markets for LNG and other products outside the EU, where there is a "more stable and business-friendly environment."