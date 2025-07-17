Vestnik Kavkaza

First elections after change of power to be held in Syria

First elections after change of power to be held in Syria
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Syria will hold parliamentary elections in September, the head of a body tasked with organizing the election process said.

Chairman of the Higher Committee for People’s Assembly Elections Mohammed Taha al-Ahmad said that elections will take place between September 15 and 20. They will be the first to take place under the country’s new authorities.

The number of seats in the People’s Assembly will increase from 150 to 210 under the revised system. Based on the 2011 population census, seat allocations across provinces will expand accordingly. The president will appoint 70 of the 210 members, Ahmad said.

The electoral process will be open to observation by civil society and international organizations, under the supervision of the High Election Committee, which will also ensure the right to challenge candidate lists and final results.

290 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.