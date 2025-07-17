First elections after change of power to be held in Syria

Syria will hold parliamentary elections in September, the head of a body tasked with organizing the election process said.

Chairman of the Higher Committee for People’s Assembly Elections Mohammed Taha al-Ahmad said that elections will take place between September 15 and 20. They will be the first to take place under the country’s new authorities.

The number of seats in the People’s Assembly will increase from 150 to 210 under the revised system. Based on the 2011 population census, seat allocations across provinces will expand accordingly. The president will appoint 70 of the 210 members, Ahmad said.

The electoral process will be open to observation by civil society and international organizations, under the supervision of the High Election Committee, which will also ensure the right to challenge candidate lists and final results.