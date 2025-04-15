Municipal elections in Georgia: what to expect?

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili said public backing for the ruling Georgian Dream party has seen a significant boost following what he describes as a “historic” outcome in the October parliamentary elections.

Referencing a recent survey by GORBI, the speaker highlighted that 63% of voters trust the electoral process, while 56.2% express support for Georgian Dream.

“This is the Georgian people’s answer to those who trade service to their country for foreign submission, national interests for waving someone else’s flag, and love for hatred and violence,” Papuashvili said.

According to him, the Georgian people want acting in line with national interests rather than “becoming puppets in a hysterical world that has lost its way.”

GORBI conducted a public opinion survey commissioned by Imedi TV.