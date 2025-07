Russia increased its pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 20.5% in January-May 2025 year-on-year, reaching 10 bln cubic meters, according to data from Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

In May Turkey imported a total of 1.19 bln cubic meters of gas from Russia via the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream pipelines.

For the full year of 2024, Russia increased its pipeline gas deliveries to Turkey by 2.6%, to just over 21 bln cubic meters, TASS reported.