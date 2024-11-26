Georgian bank sues opposition TV channel

Opposition TV Pirveli has become the target of a slander lawsuit filed by Cartu Bank.

As stated in the lawsuit, the TV channel called Cartu Bank "Ivanishvili's bank". The lawsuit maintains the bank has no connection to Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, who is not the bank's owner.

The court will expect TV Pirveli to prove its claim.

Let us recall that Cartu Bank's beneficial owner is Uta Ivanishvili, son of Bidzina Ivanishvili, who controls 100% of Cartu Group, which owns 100% of the international charitable foundation Cartu, which holds the bank's shares.