Syrian Defense Minister, Murhaf Abu Qasra, has arrived in Russia on an official visit, according to the SANA agency.

During his visit, the Syrian official is scheduled to meet with Russian Defense Minister, Andrey Belousov.

The publication emphasizes that the ministers plan to discuss a number of issues of mutual interest.

This visit follows today's meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart, where they discussed bilateral partnership.