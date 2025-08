The Georgian Military Road was closed to traffic in North Ossetia on Saturday evening. Unfavorable weather conditions are observed on the territory of Georgia.

On August 2, the State Traffic Inspectorate of North Ossetia reported, that the Georgian Military Road was closed to traffic.

Precipitation is observed in Georgia, mudflows are occurring. Amid weather conditions, there is no possibility of ensuring safe passage of traffic through Upper Lars. The road is closed until further notice.