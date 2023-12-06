26 flights delayed at Sochi Airport

Sochi Airport's press service reported 26 delayed departures.

Five aircraft that had diverted to alternate airfields returned to Sochi after temporary operational restrictions were lifted, though the Samara-Sochi flight remains at its alternate airfield.

"Given the rolling delays, this number may increase. Airlines will need about two days to stabilize their schedules",

Sochi Airport press service reported.

A task force is currently operating at the airport, with customer service staff helping passengers resolve any issues that arise in the lounges.