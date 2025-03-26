Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran plans to denominate rial

Iran plans to denominate rial
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Members of a committee of the Iranian parliament have voted in favor of a motion to reform the country’s national currency by removing four zeros from it and restoring an old currency subdivision named qiran.

Head of the economic committee of the parliament Shamseddin Hosseini said it had approved the outlines of a motion to remove four zeros from the rial.

According to him, the new motion aligns with a government bill that had been approved in 2016 but was dismantled in 2023 when the parliament passed a new law on how the Central Bank of Iran should be governed, Press TV reported. 

Hosseini said the new motion creates a new rial, which would be equal to 10,000 current rials and would be subdivided into 100 qirans.

410 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.