Search for missing helicopter crew continues in Kazakhstan

The search for the crew of the helicopter, which crashed into Lake Sorbulak in Kazakhstan's Almaty Region, is continuing under complex hydrographic conditions, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, more than 330 personnel, 59 vehicles, 23 boats, 12 drones, sonars, ground-penetrating radars, aviation and canine units from different government agencies are involved in the search operations complicated by heavy silt, poor underwater visibility and unstable weather.

A special commission was formed to lead the search and investigate the cause of the incident. Technical experts are reviewing aircraft maintenance records, weather and environmental data, and materials from law enforcement and aviation authorities.

The EC-145 helicopter with three crew members on board disappeared from radar on July 25. A day later, oil traces and aircraft fragments were found in the lake.