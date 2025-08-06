Vestnik Kavkaza

Witkoff to discuss Putin talks with Europe

Witkoff to discuss Putin talks with Europe
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff will hold a telephone conversation with US allies on Thursday, the topic of the conversation will be a meeting between Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Axios journalist Barak David writes.

"On Thursday, Special Envoy Witkoff plans to hold a telephone conversation with representatives of Ukraine, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and the UK regarding his meeting with Putin and discuss further steps, including the possibility of a summit between Putin and Trump",

the message reads.

According to reports, a meeting between Putin and Trump could take place as early as next week. The summit is currently being worked out, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said earlier on Thursday.

710 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.