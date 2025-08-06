Witkoff to discuss Putin talks with Europe

US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff will hold a telephone conversation with US allies on Thursday, the topic of the conversation will be a meeting between Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Axios journalist Barak David writes.

"On Thursday, Special Envoy Witkoff plans to hold a telephone conversation with representatives of Ukraine, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and the UK regarding his meeting with Putin and discuss further steps, including the possibility of a summit between Putin and Trump",

the message reads.

According to reports, a meeting between Putin and Trump could take place as early as next week. The summit is currently being worked out, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said earlier on Thursday.