Russian Foreign Ministry reports changes in dialogue with USA

In an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov stated that signs of constructive dialogue have emerged in the dialogue between Russia and the USA.

"In the dialogue with the US, some signs of common sense are appearing, which have been absent in recent months and years",

Sergey Ryabkov said.

The diplomat stressed that current circumstances require "not reset, but political will to begin to gradually lower the temperature of these overheated international relations".

"How to do this - there are no answers to many questions",

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation said.

He added that the term "reset" itself is currently inapplicable, since it refers to past stages of the development of international relations.

This statement comes ahead of a meeting between the leaders of Russia and the US in Alaska, scheduled to take place on August 15 in Alaska.