Russia has long been warning that it would remain committed to the moratorium on the deployment of shorter and intermediate-range missiles only if the United States and its allies’ stance on this matter changes for the better, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"Compensatory measures are the remit of the military... Everything we do is a reaction to the steps in this field that we observe from the U.S. and its allies," Ryabkov said.

According to him, the U.S. weapon systems are "emerging more and more frequently in the regions where they reflect directly on Russia's security".

Moreover, the deputy FM reported on the continuing risk of nuclear conflict.

"The risk does not decrease. The risk of a nuclear conflict remains," Ryabkov said.

In early 2024, the Telegraph reported that the U.S. was planning to station nuclear weapons in the UK for the first time in 15 years as the threat from Russia increases.