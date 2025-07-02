Tehran to hold talks with IAEA

Tehran will hold talks with a deputy chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who will arrive in Tehran on August 11, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"On August 11, talks will be held with the IAEA to outline the cooperation framework. Director General Rafael Grossi’s deputy will arrive in Tehran," Araghchi said.

However, according to the top Iranian diplomat, no inspections at Iran’s nuclear sites will be held until the sides reach an agreement.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. However, Araghchi said Iran doesn’t rule out that the agency’s inspectors would be allowed to visit Iranian facilities at some point in the future.