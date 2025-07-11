Armenia eases Iran's concern over Zangezur corridor

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held phone talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss results of the Washington meeting between Baku and Yerevan.

The Armenian PM said that the results of the talks open up new opportunities for the region, the Armenian government reported.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed that regional communication channels will operate within the framework of the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction of countries and on the basis of reciprocity.

Moreover, he thanked the Iranian president for an objective assessment of the Washington agreements and stressed the importance of his upcoming visit to Yerevan.

Earlier, Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran's position on the Zangezur Corridor is not as presented by Iranian media. The Iranian president emphasized that within the framework of territorial integrity, it is guaranteed that the Iranian road will not be blocked.

On August 8, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration in Washington in attendance of U.S. President Donald Trump.