Vladimir Putin supports steps to ensure Baku-Yerevan peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the call was initiated by Yerevan, the Kremlin's press service said.

Pashinyan briefed the Russian leader on the outcome of his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. President Donald Trump, which had taken place in Washington on August 8.

Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of steps toward sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He expressed Moscow's readiness to facilitate the comprehensive normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in line with the well-known trilateral agreements at the highest level for 2020-2022.

The Russian President briefed Pashinyan on his conversation with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and preparations for an Alaska meeting with Trump.

The Armenian PM welcomed the steps that are being taken to resolve the Ukraine crisis peacefully.

In addition, the two leaders discussed matters on the bilateral agenda, and placed the respective emphasis on the development of trade and investment cooperation and interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.