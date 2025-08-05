Vestnik Kavkaza

Al Jazeera journalists killed in strike in Gaza

Four Al Jazeera journalists including correspondent Anas al-Sharif have been killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, Qatar’s TV channel said.

The journalists were in a tent for media workers outside al-Shifa Hospital when the strike using a drone was launched minutes before midnight local time (GMT +3), killing seven people.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had struck "the terrorist Anas Al-Sharif, who posed as a journalist for the Al Jazeera network."

The Palestinian enclave said the number of reporters killed there had risen above 230.

