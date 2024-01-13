Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian military to learn peacekeeping skills from U.S. army

© Photo: the Armenian Defense Ministry

The joint Armenian-U.S. exercise Eagle Partner kicked off in Armenia today, the Armenian Defense Ministry’s press service reported.

The drill will involve servicemembers from the Armenian Armed Forces Peacekeeping Brigade, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the Kansas National Guard.

The exercise will focus on the preparation and execution of peacekeeping tasks, with particular emphasis on medical evacuation procedures.

The drill's aim is to enhance the interoperability of the unit participating in international peacekeeping operations, share best practices in command and tactical communications, and strengthen the readiness of Armenia’s peacekeeping contingent.

