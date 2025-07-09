EU to work on 19 package of anti-Russia sanctions

The European Union will work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, chief of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas said.

According to her, the EU should not discuss concessions until Russia agrees to "a full and unconditional truce".

Kallas believes that the sequence of actions should include first a truce without preconditions with a strict monitoring system and ironclad guarantees, and negotiations later. Until that happened, she promised to work on the 19th package of sanctions.

On July 18, the EU adopted the 18th package of sanctions aimed at the oil and banking sectors of the Russian economy.