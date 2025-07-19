Pezeshkian to visit Armenia next week

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will pay a visit to Armenia on August 18-21, the Armenian Economy Ministry said.

"On August 19, Yerevan will host a business forum as part of the visit of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian to Armenia taking place on August 18-21," the statement reads.

Representatives of Iran's industry, road construction, agriculture, supplies, pharmaceuticals, engineering service, and consumer goods industry expressed a wish to take part in the business forum.