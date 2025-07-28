Ankara and Damascus sign military cooperation memorandum

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Syrian counterpart Murhaf Abu Qasra signed a memorandum of understanding on military collaboration, according to an official statement from Türkiye's Defense Ministry.

The meeting of the ministers took place in Ankara, where Syrian Defense Minister arrived together alongside Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani and Head of Syrian Intelligence Hussein al-Salama.

According to the information from the Turkish Defense Ministry, defense and security issues were discussed during the talks between the two ministers.

"Following the meeting, during which bilateral and regional defense and security issues were discussed, Minister Yaşar Güler and Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Joint Training and Consultancy",

Turkish Defense Ministry reported.