PSG claims UEFA Super Cup for the first time

France's Paris Saint-Germain won the the UEFA Super Cup trophy for the first time beating Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

PSG beat Tottenham 4-3 on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup, completing a remarkable rally after scoring two late goals to take the match to a shootout.

It secured the fifth trophy of 2025 for the French club.

Lee Kang-in scored in the 85th for PSG, and fellow substitute Goncalo Ramos grabbed an equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time to make it 2-2 in regulation.

Nuno Mendes converted the clinching penalty in the shootout for PSG.

The Super Cup is an annual early-season match between the most recent winners of the Champions League (PSG) and Europa League (Tottenham), and it was hardly going to script when the English club took a 2-0 lead early in the second half.

PSG completed the Champions League-Ligue 1-Coupe de France treble last season, also winning the Trophee des Champions in January. The team lost the Club World Cup final to Chelsea.