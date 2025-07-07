Vestnik Kavkaza

PSG claims UEFA Super Cup for the first time

PSG claims UEFA Super Cup for the first time
© Photo: the UEFA social media page

France's Paris Saint-Germain won the the UEFA Super Cup trophy for the first time beating Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

PSG beat Tottenham 4-3 on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup, completing a remarkable rally after scoring two late goals to take the match to a shootout.

It secured the fifth trophy of 2025 for the French club.

Lee Kang-in scored in the 85th for PSG, and fellow substitute Goncalo Ramos grabbed an equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time to make it 2-2 in regulation.

Nuno Mendes converted the clinching penalty in the shootout for PSG.

The Super Cup is an annual early-season match between the most recent winners of the Champions League (PSG) and Europa League (Tottenham), and it was hardly going to script when the English club took a 2-0 lead early in the second half.

PSG completed the Champions League-Ligue 1-Coupe de France treble last season, also winning the Trophee des Champions in January. The team lost the Club World Cup final to Chelsea.

320 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.