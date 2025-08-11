Two special Il-96 aircraft fly from Moscow to Alaska

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 shows two aircraft of the Special Air Squadron "Russia" took off from Moscow to Alaska on Thursday, August 14.

According to the information, the Il-96-300 aircraft took off from Vnukovo. At 17:48 (Moscow time), it landed safely at Anchorage Airport.

Later, another Il-96 took off in this direction.

Let us remind you that negotiations between the leaders of Russia and the USA will take place in Alaska tomorrow. The personal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump became known after the visit of the US leader's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow last week. During that trip, he met with the President of Russia.