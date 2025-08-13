Russian President arrives in Magadan

Russian President Vladimir Putin on his way to the Russian-American summit in Alaska has stopped in Magadan.
In Magadan, the Russian leader will visit the Omega-Sea plant, the Presidential sports complex, the Mayak Park social and cultural center, lay flowers at the monument to the heroic pilots, and hold a meeting with the region head Sergey Nosov.
- After visiting the Omega-Sea plant, a unique enterprise for processing and refining fish oil, the head of state will go to the cultural and social center of the Mayak Park, which includes a space for exhibitions and temporary museum exhibitions, a conference hall, a cafe, a tourist visitor center and a workshop area.
- Another point of visit will be the universal sports and recreation complex Presidential, the largest in the region.
- After visiting the facilities, the president will lay flowers at the memorial to the heroes of Alsib (Alaska - Siberia highway).
- At the end of the trip, Putin will also meet with Nosov and hold a meeting on the implementation of the Magadan master plan.
The meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States will be held in Anchorage, Alaska.