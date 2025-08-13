Russian President arrives in Magadan

Russian President Vladimir Putin on his way to the Russian-American summit in Alaska has stopped in Magadan.

In Magadan, the Russian leader will visit the Omega-Sea plant, the Presidential sports complex, the Mayak Park social and cultural center, lay flowers at the monument to the heroic pilots, and hold a meeting with the region head Sergey Nosov.

After visiting the Omega-Sea plant, a unique enterprise for processing and refining fish oil, the head of state will go to the cultural and social center of the Mayak Park, which includes a space for exhibitions and temporary museum exhibitions, a conference hall, a cafe, a tourist visitor center and a workshop area.

Another point of visit will be the universal sports and recreation complex Presidential, the largest in the region.

After visiting the facilities, the president will lay flowers at the memorial to the heroes of Alsib (Alaska - Siberia highway).

At the end of the trip, Putin will also meet with Nosov and hold a meeting on the implementation of the Magadan master plan.

The meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States will be held in Anchorage, Alaska.