Putin-Trump meeting important for the whole world

The upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is important for the whole world, the Russian president's Special Envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said.

"An important meeting. Of course, this is an important meeting for the whole world," Dmitriev said.

According to him, Russia hopes for a constructive dialogue and sees an opportunity to directly convey its position to the U.S. side.

"It is important that the dialogue continues. And we hope for a very constructive dialogue," Dmitriev said.

The envoy stressed the importance of the U.S. being able "to hear the Russian position directly and clearly", since there are lots of misinformation about the Russian position.

Trump and Putin will hold talks in Anchorage, Alaska on August 15.