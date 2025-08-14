Trump departs for Alaska meeting with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump has departed for Alaska aboard Air Force One from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, Fox News reports.

Let us recall that a summit between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held in Alaska. The parties will discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

Ahead of the meeting, Russia sent a high-level delegation to Anchorage comprising foreign policy, defense, and finance officials, accompanied by Russian media representatives.

Let us note that Washington temporarily lifted a number of sanctions against Moscow to hold the meeting.