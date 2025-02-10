Israel appoints new ambassador to Russia

Israel has decided to appoint Deputy Director General and Head of the Middle East Department of the country's Foreign Ministry Oded Yosef as Israel's Ambassador to Russia, the press service of the Israeli Foreign Ministry reported.

"The Israeli Foreign Ministry's Committee for Appointments of Heads of Missions Abroad, chaired by Minister Gideon Sa'ar, has decided to appoint Oded Yosef as Israel's ambassador to Russia," the statement reads.

Oded Yosef replaced Simona Halperin, who has served as Israel's ambassador to Russia since 2024.