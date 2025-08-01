Pezeshkian arrives in Minsk

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in the Belarusian capital on an official visit, the BelTA news agency reported.

The president was met at the airport by Belarusian Industry Minister and co-chair of the Belarusian-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation Andrey Kuznetsov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Lukashevich, Belarusian Ambassador to Iran Dmitry Koltsov, and Iranian envoy to Minsk Sanei Alireza.

Today, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart.

Before Belarus, on August 18-19, the Iranian president visited Yerevan.