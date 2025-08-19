Iran would have developed nuclear weapons in 4 weeks in June - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Tehran would have been able to develop nuclear weapons in four weeks but for the U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.

He commented on June attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in an interview with American journalist Mark Levin.

"I think they would have had nuclear weapons in a period of four weeks," Trump said.

The U.S. leader noted that Iran would have used it, meaning nuclear weapons in the hands of Tehran’s authorities.

On June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, U.S. jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites.