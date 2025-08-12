Macron condemns potential Israeli occupation of Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Israel's plans to occupy Gaza could lead to catastrophic consequences, expressing this view in a social media post.

"I just spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and then with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. We share the same conviction: The military offensive on Gaza that Israel is preparing can only lead to disaster for both peoples and will plunge the region into permanent war",

Emmanuel Macron said.

According to Macron, the only way to normalization is a ceasefire in the enclave, the disarmament of Hamas and humanitarian support for the residents of Gaza.

This statement follows Israeli authorities' approval of a new military operation aimed at capturing Gaza, as reported by Kan radio.