Iran has no plans to sever ties with IAEA

Iran does not plan to sever relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), because its inspectors are needed to replace fuel at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, IRNA reported.

"We cannot completely stop cooperating with the agency. For example, in about six weeks it will be time to replace the fuel at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, and this replacement must take place in the presence of agency inspectors, so inspections are needed for this," Araghchi said.

On August 11, Iran and IAEA agreed to continue consultations on the Iranian nuclear program. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that at the meeting with IAEA Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo that the format of interaction between Tehran and the agency was discussed.

On August 18, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it started a new round of negotiations with the agency.

In July, Iranian President Masoud Peseshkian suspended cooperation with the IAEA. But later, Araghchi said that Iran does not rule out that the agency's inspectors may return in the future.