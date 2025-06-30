Reimposing anti-Iran sanctions under JCPOA contradicts international law - Ulyanov

Russia’s permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that the United Kingdom, Germany and France have no legal right to invoke the so-called 'snapback' mechanism.

The diplomat recalled that London, Berlin and Paris try to blackmail Iran and threaten to launch by the end of August the 'snapback' mechanism which is envisaged in the UNSC resolution 2231 and can restore all previous economic sanctions against Iran.

According to him, there is a serious obstacle on the way of implementing this threat.

"The above-mentioned European states are themselves in violation of res.2231 and the JCPOA," Ulyanov said.

He stressed that the doctrine of good faith in international law precludes a party from claiming rights under an agreement while simultaneously failing to fulfill its own obligations thereunder. So, they as violators don’t have the right to launch 'snapback'.