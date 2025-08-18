Tel-Aviv fully approves IDF’s plan to defeat Hamas

The Israeli Cabinet approved the Israeli army's Gaza City occupation plan, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

“We approved the IDF's plans to defeat Hamas in Gaza, with intensive fire, evacuation of civilians, and maneuvers,” Katz said.

According to him, the gates of hell will open upon Hamas, if it doesn’t agree to “Israel’s conditions to end the war, primarily the release of all hostages and disarmament.

Earlier, Hamas said it accepted a proposal by Egyptian and Qatari mediators for a Gaza ceasefire, without providing details about the proposal’s content.