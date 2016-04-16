Vestnik Kavkaza

Pashinyan to attend SCO summit

© Photo: website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

The Prime Minister’s press secretary, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, confirmed Pashinyan’s participation in the upcoming SCO meeting in China.

"Yes, I confirm that the Prime Minister will participate there",

Nazeli Baghdasaryan said.

Let us remind you that the SCO summit will take place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, with attendees including heads of 20 states and 10 international organizations.

In particular, the meeting will be attended by the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev. The media also wrote about the possible arrival of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in China.

